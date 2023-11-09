New DNA testing shows that 65-year-old man was wrongfully convicted in 1988 sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. — A review by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit, the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office, the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division, and the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project found that 65-year-old Louis Wright was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and breaking and entering in 1988. Wright was excluded as the perpetrator based on new DNA testing.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, early on January 18, 1988, an 11-year-old girl was asleep at her home in Albion. A single perpetrator broke into her home. The perpetrator forced the young girl into the living room and sexually assaulted her.

An Albion Public Safety officer, who lived a block from the victim’s residence and approximately a half-mile from Wright’s apartment, reported seeing Wright in front of the officer’s home about five hours before the offense.

Later that day, Wright voluntarily went to the police department for questioning. His interview was not recorded, and the detective later reported that Wright confessed to the crimes. The victim was never asked to participate in any identification process. There was also no photo array or any line-up. She was also asked to never identify anyone at a court proceeding.

Wright pled no contest to the charges. At the sentencing, he attempted to withdraw his plea and claimed he was innocent. However, the court denied his request. Wright was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for each of the sexual assault charges, as well as 6 to 15 years for breaking and entering. He has consistently maintained his innocence.

In 2023, the Conviction Integrity Unit obtained confirmation that items from the original investigation had been located by the Albion Department of Public Safety. The items were submitted to the MSP for DNA testing. Foreign male DNA was found on two items and Wright was excluded as the contributor on both items.

“The exoneration of Mr. Wright highlights the importance of collaboration between multiple agencies,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The tireless work put in to secure this exoneration is another source of great pride for our Conviction Integrity Unit. When I established the CIU in 2019, I envisioned our office working side-by-side with local prosecutors and police departments to uncover the truth. I commend the attorneys and investigators in my office, the local agencies, and the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project for their hard work.”

“There is no justice without truth. It applies to everyone,” said Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert. “This case is being reopened and further investigation will be had to determine who the perpetrator is. We thank the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Albion Department of Public Safety for their investigative assistance.”

