Multiple suspects arrested for thefts in Calhoun County

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Multiple suspects in thefts that occurred in the Ridgeline and Carl area of the City of Springfield have been arrested. The thefts occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, items were stolen from multiple vehicles in the area. The suspects also entered a home and took items, including a vehicle after they located the keys.

The victim’s vehicle was later located in Battle Creek on Magner Street, with multiple subjects nearby. While a deputy was able to detain one of the individuals, three others fled on foot. One of the suspects was later located in a nearby home. Another was found running a short distance away.

Both suspects that were located are lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges. The suspect that was located on the scene has been lodged on multiple other outstanding warrants. The fourth suspect has not been located. However, the suspect has been identified and charges will be sought.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking anyone with possible camera footage of the incidents to contact them.

