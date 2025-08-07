'Major' water main leak impacting neighborhood in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City crews in Battle Creek are working on what they're describing as a 'major' water main leak. It's centered in the Urbandale neighborhood.

Temporary road closure

The intersection of Cedar Avenue North and Taylor Ave. is closed during the repairs. No cars will be able to get through the intersection.

Temporary water shut off



Cedar Ave. North from Kellogg St. to Morgan Ave. West

Morgan Ave. West from Cedar Ave. North to Broadway Blvd.

Taylor Ave. from Cedar Ave. North to Mason Ave. North

Boil water advisory



Cedar Ave. North between Kellogg St. and Morgan Ave. West

Morgan Ave. West between Cedar Ave. North and Broadway Blvd.

