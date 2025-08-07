Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Major' water main leak impacting neighborhood in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City crews in Battle Creek are working on what they're describing as a 'major' water main leak. It's centered in the Urbandale neighborhood.

The intersection of Cedar Avenue North and Taylor Ave. is closed during the repairs. No cars will be able to get through the intersection.

  • Cedar Ave. North from Kellogg St. to Morgan Ave. West
  • Morgan Ave. West from Cedar Ave. North to Broadway Blvd.
  • Taylor Ave. from Cedar Ave. North to Mason Ave. North
  • Cedar Ave. North between Kellogg St. and Morgan Ave. West
  • Morgan Ave. West between Cedar Ave. North and Broadway Blvd.
