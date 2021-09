BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will visit Battle Creek on Monday afternoon as part of his Thriving Cities Tour.

The tour is meant to "pull together business leaders, community activists, entrepreneurs, religious leaders and elected officials in communities across the state to highlight what the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has delivered for Michiganders, and explore ongoing, underlying challenges facing residents in cities."

Watch the event live here at about 3:45 p.m.