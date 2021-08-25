Jackson County man arrested in connection to home invasion, sexual assault in Sheridan Twp.

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 29-year-old accused of criminal sexual conduct and home invasion.

Deputies were dispatched about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the 15000 block of 28 Mile Road in Sheridan Township, where the victim reported she had been woken up by her ex-boyfriend sexually assaulting her in her bed.

The woman was eventually able to run from her home and flag down a passerby, who took her to the Albion Department of Public Safety.

The suspect, Chase Adam Baxter of Jackson, fled the home and reportedly stole the victim’s car and cell phone, according to a news release Wednesday.

Deputies secured an arrest warrant for Baxter for three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, one count of home invasion in the first degree, unlawful driving away of an automobile and domestic violence.

He was found and arrested Tuesday by the Michigan State Police Second District Fugitive Team at his home in Henrietta Township in Jackson County.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Baxter’s house and found the victim’s cell phone hidden in his bedroom.

Baxter was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek and given a $10,000 cash bond.

He has posted bond and is awaiting a preliminary exam.