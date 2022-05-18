'It only takes one to win': Battle Creek man wins $3.9M Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Battle Creek man won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 45-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station on Centerville Road in Sturgis.

The lucky play matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on April 20.

“I play Lotto 47 regularly and always buy one ticket for the drawing,” said the 45-year-old winner. “Store clerks usually say: ‘Just one?’ and I always tell them: ‘It only takes one to win.’

“I didn’t realize I had won for a couple of weeks. I stack my tickets up, and then my wife scans them on the app to see if we won. When she scanned this ticket, she told me we’d won but I was certain she was just joking with me. When she started crying, I knew it wasn’t a joke at all.”

The lucky player chose to receive his prize as one lump-sum payment of about $2.3 million instead of taking the annuity payments for the full amount.

“For now, I am going to put this in the bank and let it all sink in. Winning is just an amazing blessing,” said the Battle Creek man.

Each Lotto 47 play cost just $1.

