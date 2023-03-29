Horrocks Farm Market moves to new location in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Horrocks Farm Market had a soft opening at its new location in Battle Creek on Tuesday.

According to their Facebook page, the specialty grocery store’s new location is at the Lakeview Square Mall.

On their website, Horrocks Farm Market says that it has served the Battle Creek area for over 20 years.

They have also served the Lansing area for more than 60 years. The Lansing store is located at 7420 W. Saginaw.

Some of the specialty items offered at Horrocks Farm Market are pizza, gourmet popcorn, coffee, and caramel apples.

The store will begin operating its regular hours of 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

