Federal government looks to offload Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The federal government is moving to shrink its real estate footprint, and a complex in Battle Creek is now on the chopping block.

On Wednesday, the General Services Administration listed the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center for accelerated disposition. According to the agency, this is an approach to identify and dispose of underutilized or vacant federal properties.

The GSA says taking the Battle Creek campus off its books could save taxpayers about $170 million in overdue maintenance and more than $6 million in yearly operations. The agency adds this move will allow them to find new, more optimal space for partner agencies.

According to a federal website, approximately 1,400 people work at the federal center, many with military backgrounds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube