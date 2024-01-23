Watch Now
Dispatchers: 1 lane open on WB I-94 in Calhoun County

Posted at 9:13 PM, Jan 22, 2024
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Motorists are advised of a lane closure impacting I-94 in Calhoun County Monday night.

Dispatchers say one lane is open at mile marker 100.

Motorists are advised to “avoid the area.”

