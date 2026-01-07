Deputies search for suspect in domestic assault investigation, recover stolen vehicles & seize firearm

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for a man wanted for questioning after a Special Response Team seizes a firearm and recovers stolen vehicles in a domestic assault investigation. Officials have identified the person of interest as 41-year-old Michael Gale of Clarence Township.

CCSO says deputies were dispatched for a domestic assault on Tuesday near L Drive North and 24 Mile Road, and deputies learned the suspect had fled the scene. Officials were able to locate the victim and they were safely transported to a secure location for their protection.

A search warrant was authorized for the home. When the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team arrived to the scene, multiple people at the home were detained without issue.

As a result of the search, authorities found two stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, a firearm and what they believe is methamphetamine. The stolen vehicles were processed and returned to their lawful owners. The firearm and the suspected narcotics have been sent to a lab for testing.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Detectives are actively working to find Michael Gale for further questioning, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (269) 781-0880 or provide an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

