Deputies investigate deadly crash in Burlington Township

FOX 17
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says a woman is dead and another person is in the hospital after a vehicle crash on M-60 near 9 Mile Road in Burlington Township. Officials say deputies were called to the scene around 7:00 A.M. on Friday.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved during icy and snow-drifted road conditions. Officials say a 54-year-old woman from Morrice was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Authorities have not identified the people involved in the crash.

M-60 was closed for several hours as deputies investigated the crash, but the roadway has since reopened.

