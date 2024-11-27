Calhoun County deputies seize attempted murder suspect from Ingham County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County deputies arrested a suspect they say fled Ingham County Wednesday afternoon.

The 41-year-old Mason man was on trial for attempted murder when he removed his tether and drove away at around 3 p.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert was issued with a description of the suspect’s vehicle. About 15 minutes later, a deputy saw the vehicle heading west on I-94 near Old 27 Highway.

CCSO says the deputy conducted a traffic stop after more units arrived to help. The suspect vehicle didn’t stop, and instead kept traveling south on I-69 until it finally pulled over four miles later near mile marker 28.

The suspect was arrested thereafter, deputies explain.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 17 the suspect had body armor and numerous firearms in his possession.

Additional charges are being pursued for the incident, which remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the case are advised to connect with CCSO at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

