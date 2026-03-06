Community reports lead Battle Creek Police to seize narcotics, arrest 5 people

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police have arrested five people and seized narcotics during a search at a Magner Street home. Officials are thanking the community for it's watchfulness and concern, saying it drew attention to the case.

The operation started around 2:30 P.M. Thursday, when officers from the Community Oriented Policing Services Division executed a search warrant. Authorities obtained the warrant after several reports from neighbors reporting people coming and going from the property.

Battle Creek Police say nine people were found at the home, and five were arrested on outstanding warrants. A small amount of narcotics were found.

BCP is reminding neighbors to report suspicious activity and submit tips through the city website or through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

