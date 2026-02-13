Calhoun County sextortion complaint leads to dozens of charges in North Carolina

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A sextortion complaint filed in Calhoun County has resulted in more than two dozen charges against a North Carolina man.

An 18-year-old reported to Calhoun County deputies that she was being extorted by Kelbie Glover, who lived in Rose Hill, North Carolina. In early January, deputies shared the complaint with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators there tracked down the 22-year-old and found evidence that he was threatening to release private photos of the 18-year-old to family members.

Sampson County Detention Center

Glover, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested on one count of sexual extortion of an adult. He was formally charged and later bonded out, after initially being denied bond.

Investigators continued looking into Glover and allegedly discovered photos of underage girls, more extortion victims and a sexual assault allegation.

Glover is now being held at the Sampson County Detention Center on 26 charges total and a $475,000 bond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

