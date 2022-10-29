Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.

At 7:40 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a report of a traffic crash with injuries on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road in Calhoun County's Marshall Township. The investigation showed that a semi dump trailer driven by a 64-year-old Vicksburg man was eastbound on Michigan Avenue when it turned into a private drive. Part of the semi-trailer’s rear end remained in the roadway after turning. A pickup car hauler pulling a trailer with three vehicles in tow was westbound on Michigan Avenue when it struck the back end of the trailer, causing the car hauler to roll over onto its side.

A 51-year-old Battle Creek nab was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Michigan Avenue when he attempted to pass slowing or stopped vehicles held up in traffic due to the crash. While passing in a no-passing zone, the motorcyclist crashed into the overturned car hauler and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle rider was transported by LifeCare Ambulance to Bronson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said it was unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet or if the truck drivers were wearing seatbelts. They also said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Marshall Township Fire Department, LifeCare EMS and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

