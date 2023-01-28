Calhoun County man jailed after domestic, standoff & rubber bullet

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun County standoff ended when a man was shot with a rubber bullet early Saturday morning.

At 11:05 p.m. Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 21000 block of Division Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a female victim at a neighbor’s home who told them that she had been assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend, who was inside their residence next door at the time.

Deputies attempted to have the suspect, a 28-year-old man from Marshall, come out of the home, but he refused.

The Calhoun County Special Response Team (SRT) was activated due to the suspect’s violent history. After two hours of negotiating, the suspect implied that he might harm himself and continued to refuse to cooperate.

SRT members then made entry to the home's upstairs where they located the subject possessing a knife. "Less-lethal” means were used to apprehend the suspect - a rubber bullet was fired and hit the suspect, who was taken into custody, assessed by medical personnel and then lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation and resisting/obstructing law enforcement.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police, the Marshall Police Department and the Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority.

