BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people who are wanted in connection with several crimes, including home invasions.

Deputies say Taylor Morgan, 27, is 5-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

They say she is wanted for an active arrest warrant for felony home invasion. Deputies say Morgan is also wanted for questioning in connection with other home invasions and thefts.

The sheriff’s office also is looking for Thomas Carpentier, 18, who is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Carpentier is wanted for active arrest warrants, including felony home invasion, running from police, felony breaking and entering and civil child support. They say he, too, is wanted for questioning in connection with other home invasions and thefts.

If you have any information about where Morgan or Carpentier are, or if you’ve seen them, call 911, the sheriff’s office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

