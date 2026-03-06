BCFD: Crews rescue woman from vehicle in the Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department says a 62-year-old woman is in the hospital after the vehicle she was in crashed into the Kalamazoo River. Officials say it happened around 11:00 P.M. Wednesday near 20th Street and Jackson Street.

Rescue teams at the scene found a two-door Jeep Wrangler about 15 feet out into the Kalamazoo River. BCFD says the vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole before coming to rest in the water.

Crews confirmed the Jeep had an unconscious woman inside, and teams started working on getting her out of the water with a cold-water suit. Firefighters freed her from the vehicle, bringing her safely ashore to a LifeCare Ambulance nearby.

The patient was evaluated, treated and released. Crews assisted the towing company in securing the vehicle so it can be removed from the water.

The Battle Creek Police Department is following up on a possible medical situation that may have contributed to the crash.

