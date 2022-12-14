Battle Creek Transit adjusts routes, cites a staff shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit is adjusting its services, saying it's experiencing staffing shortages.

Starting Monday, December 19, several transportation routes will change.

Notably, Saturday bus route services are temporarily suspended.

BCT says that fixed bus routes will still operate Monday-Friday, from 5:15 am to 6:45 pm.

However, to keep all fixed routes going, some buses will have to alternate between routes every day.

The following bus routes will combine:

1W - West Michigan / 3W - Kendall/Goodale – This bus will service the 1W route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 3W route at 45 minutes after each hour.

2W - Columbia Territorial / 2E - Emmett/East Avenue – This bus will service the 2W route every other hour at 15 minutes after, starting at 5:15 a.m. The bus will service the 2E route on the opposite hours at 15 minutes after, starting at 6:15 a.m.

3E - Main/Post / 4N - NE Capital – This bus will service the 3E route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 4N route at 45 minutes after each hour.

4S - SW Capital will continue to run every hour, with no change.

5W - Fort Custer/VA will continue to run every hour. The VA express will also continue as scheduled, in the early morning and late afternoon at 45 minutes after the hour, with no change.

"The Battle Creek Transit team cares about our community and the essential service that we provide. We understand the hardship these service adjustments cause for our community, and we plan to resume regular operations as soon as possible," said the BCT in a statement on Wednesday.

The BCT is hiring both part-time and full-time Coach Operators. For more information, apply here.

For more information on the changing bus routes, visit the BCT website.

