Battle Creek Police: two arrested after vape shop sting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are in custody after Battle Creek police conducted a sting on four vape shops suspected of selling vape products to minors.

Police say they were tipped off by parents and other agencies about local shops potentially selling vape products to minors. Today, the police say they acted on that information and performed a sting.

The sting involved four vape shops, police say. Two of these shops sold products to police officers posing as minors.

Those two shops were identified as Froggy's on Capital Avenue NE and Sam's Discount and Party Store on Carl Avenue and Dickman Road.

At the end of the sting, two people were arrested for selling vape products to minors.

Police say one of those arrested also had six outstanding warrants.

Charges have been submitted, but police are not releasing the names of those arrested at this time.

Battle Creek police also reminds the public that you must be 21 to purchase tobacco products, including regular and e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes, or vapes, are electronic products that heat a liquid into a vapor.

Vapes contain harmful chemicals that can cause lung damage, and local officials match federal concern for an epidemic of vape use among teenagers.

More information, and resources for how to quit smoking and vaping, are available at https://www.drugfreebc.org/ [drugfreebc.org]. Call the Substance Abuse Council at 269-326-4040.

