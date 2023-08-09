Battle Creek police appoint 2 new deputy chiefs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two new deputy chiefs have been appointed to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).

We’re told Doug Bagwell is the department’s new deputy chief for operations while Stephen Bush assumes the role of deputy chief for investigations.

Deputy Chief Bagwell has 27 years of experience with the department and has been a lieutenant, patrol sergeant and field training officer, according to BCPD.

Police say Deputy Chief Bush began his employment with BCPD in 1995 and has been a sergeant, lieutenant, as well as a lieutenant and major for the Investigation Bureau.

“The priority for the BCPD – from the command staff to every officer – is to build and maintain meaningful relationships with the community, so we can work on collaboration to identify and solve community problems,” says Bagley. “We want to plug in the best community resources to address issues for the best possible short- and long-term outcomes. The goal is not only to address problems but prevent them altogether. With this team, I am confident we will do that.”

BCPD also named its new appointees to fill the rest of its command staff:



Lt. Todd Elliott: Inspector at the Office of Professional Standards

Lt. Joel Case: Investigations

Lt. Ryan Strunk: Fusion Center and Community Services for COPS officers

Lt. Jim Martens: Night shift patrol

