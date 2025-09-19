Battle Creek man arrested, accused of hitting repossession agent with car

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was taken into custody Thursday, accused of intentionally striking a repossession agent with a car in Pennfield Township.

The incident happened on North Avenue near Morgan Road.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, initial reports say the repossession agent was trying to tow a vehicle when he was hit and pinned between the two cars. After, the suspect released the agent and fled the scene.

The agent was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were described as significant. The sheriff's office says he was last listed in stable condition.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and searched the area following the incident.

Investigators later found a vehicle inside a garage on Grenville Street in Battle Creek that had damage consistent with the incident.

Deputies searched the home and took the suspect into custody. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges, including felonious assault and driving on a revoked license.

The sheriff's office did not released the names of either the suspect or the victim.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call Lieutenant Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880 or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer.

