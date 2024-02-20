Watch Now
I-94 'cleared' after Battle Creek crash at Columbia Avenue

Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 20, 2024
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — I-94 is "cleared" after a crash in Battle Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Calhoun County dispatchers say the closure impacted the area at Columbia Avenue.

Motorists were instructed to “avoid the area” until about 4:30 p.m.

