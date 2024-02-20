NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun Actions Facebook Tweet Email I-94 'cleared' after Battle Creek crash at Columbia Avenue Prev Next KSTU By: FOX 17 News Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 20, 2024 and last updated 2024-02-20 16:33:46-05 BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — I-94 is "cleared" after a crash in Battle Creek Tuesday afternoon.Calhoun County dispatchers say the closure impacted the area at Columbia Avenue.Motorists were instructed to “avoid the area” until about 4:30 p.m.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Give A Book