2 men hurt in Calhoun County crash

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday afternoon accident that injured two Battle Creek men.
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 08, 2022
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment in the 8000 block of B Drive South. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found two men injured in a single-vehicle accident.

The driver, a 37-year-old from Battle Creek, was airlifted by AeroMed helicopter to Bronson Kalamazoo while the passenger, also a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Newton Township Fire Department and the Emmett Township Fire Department, and then was transported by LifeCare ambulance to Bronson Kalamazoo.

No condition reports were available Sunday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction team determined that speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the two fire departments plus the Emmett Township Police Department.

