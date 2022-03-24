16-year-old from Battle Creek missing, believed to be endangered

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing teen out of Battle Creek.

16-year-old Sarahbeth Elaine Bottomley was last seen leaving a house in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Meachem Avenue, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We're told she was wearing yellow-and-blue Spongebob pajamas at the time of her disappearance.

Sarahbeth is described as white, standing at 5'1" and weighing around 100 pounds. The city says she has blue eyes and her hair is dyed black and brown.

Other descriptions include a scar over her left eye, a chipped tooth, a nose ring and a tattoo of a sun on one ankle.

The city adds Sarahbeth is cognitively impaired and is believed to be endangered.

Those with information in connection to Sarahbeth's whereabouts are urged to reach out to police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube