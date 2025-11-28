107 passengers safely evacuated from stranded Amtrak train near Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Over a hundred passengers were safely evacuated from an Amtrak train on Thanksgiving night after it lost engine power due to severe winter weather near the city of Marshall.

The train was headed for Detroit and carrying 107 passengers when it became stranded around 8:40 p.m. in Marengo Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Severe winter weather conditions caused the train to lose engine power, leaving it unable to move, a news release said.

Multiple agencies were brought in to help. Buses from Marshall Public Schools transported some passengers to the Amtrak station in Battle Creek. Other passengers were transferred to a second Amtrak train that arrived on scene.

The sheriff's office said all passengers were safely relocated and no injuries were reported.

"The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office extends its appreciation to the Marengo Township Fire Department, Marshall Police Department, Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority, and Marshall Public Schools for their cooperation and support throughout this response," the news release reads.

