Battle Creek police looking for missing elderly man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

73-year-old Stephen Winslow was last seen leaving his home on Allene Avenue in Urbandale around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Winslow is 6-feet-tall and 195 pounds.

He has white hair and green eyes.

Battle Creek Police Department

Winslow was last seen wearing a blue polo-style shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans.

He should be driving a silver, 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Michigan license plate DPE 3324.

The truck has a Fox Racing sticker on the rear window, rust on the driver-side rear bumper and a dent on the passenger-side rear bumper.

Winslow’s family is concerned for his health. They say he does not have his medication with him.

If you have any information about where Winslow could be or you’ve seen him anywhere, call the police department at (269) 781-0911.

