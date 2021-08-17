Wyoming City Council approves Gezon Park redevelopment project

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming’s City Council on Monday awarded a bid for phase one of its redevelopment project for Gezon Park.

Katerberg Verhage won the bid for just under $2.1 million, according to a news release Tuesday.

The park development includes a large-scale splash pad, expanded parking, restroom, shelter and walking and biking paths that will provide expanded pedestrian and bike connection to the Metro Health Village and the M-6 bike trail.

The construction project is based on resident input through the park’s 2018 master plan.

“We’re excited to bring the ideas of residents to reality,” Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll said. “The redevelopment of Gezon Park has been highly anticipated by our community.”

The central area of the park being targeted for development has generally remained unchanged since it was first acquired in 1966.

Gezon Park borders a densely populated residential area of the community that includes multi-family and single-family homes.

An athletic complex featuring baseball, softball and football fields sits on the southernmost portion of the park.

Meanwhile, the northernmost portion has been developed with a small shelter, playground and basketball court.

“The development of Gezon Park increases our ability to equitably provide for recreation and leisure services to a significant, highly populated area of our community,” said Rebecca Rynbrandt, director of community services. “We continue to work to invest in our community and our residents through projects like Gezon Park.”

Funding for the project was made possible by the Library and Parks Maintenance millage and the Parks and Recreation Operational millage.

Construction for this phase of the park’s development is expected to begin this fall and continue through early Summer 2022.