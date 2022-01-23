Watch
Woman hospitalized after crash in Vergennes Township

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 23, 2022
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash inn Vergennes Township.

Kent County Sheriffs Office deputies report that the Grand Rapids woman, 66, was driving a Hyundai Sonata northbound in the 2500 block of Lincoln Lake Ave NE before being struck by an oncoming GMC Yukon driven by a 36-year-old man from Lowell.

Authorities report that the driver of the Hyundai was attempting to pass a Ford Fusion and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with life threatening injuries.

