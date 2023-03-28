West Michigan Whitecaps announces plans for 2023 season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced their plans for the upcoming 2023 season. The home opener will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark.

This season, the Whitecaps will be celebrating their 30th anniversary. The first 1,000 fans at the home opener will receive a Whitecaps 30th anniversary trucker hat. The Dixieland Band will entertain fans as they enter the gates. The opener will also be Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursday, where fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs, Pepsi products, and 20 oz beers. Guests who show their active college or military ID at the box office will receive half-off reserved seats or lawn tickets. After the game, a fireworks show will be held.

The Whitecaps have also shared what unique food offerings will be available to fans this year. One of them will be the Firecraker Dog. “The Firecracker Dog is our 2023 Fan Food Vote winner,” said West Michigan Whitecaps Fan Entertainment Manager Ben Love. “It’s a grilled hot dog on a steamed bun, smeared with cream cheese and topped with grilled onions, peppers, and crispy jalapeno chips. It’s hot and flavorful and will definitely spark your taste buds.”

A new option for food will be Queso Castle, which is located near the third base side of the concourse. “This is where you’ll find cheesy, one-of-a-kind delights, including The Queso Queen, which will be a favorite for all the cheese lovers: waffle fries layered with ALL the kingdom’s cheese, then topped off with all the fixings and served in a bucket,” said Food and Beverage Operations Manager Danielle O’Connor.

The West Michigan Whitecaps have also announced notable days throughout the season. Three 30th anniversary celebrations will be held on June 9, June 30, and August 4. Fans will also be able to bring their dogs to the ballpark on May 25, June 20, and September 5. Princess Night will be held on May 26. Star Wars Night will be returning on June 24. June 29 will be Negro League Appreciation Night. Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond will be held July 14-16. The game on July 14 will feature appearances from Thor. Captain America will appear at LMCU Ballpark on July 15. The game on July 16 will feature appearances from Spider-Man.

This season, the Whitecaps will also have alternate persona games. On June 10, the team will become Las Calaveras de West Michigan. They will then become the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers on July 29. On August 18, the Whitecaps will play as the Beer City Bung Hammers.

In the lead up to the opening 3-game homestand, one fan will be selected for a chance to win $30,000. From April 3-5, Lucky Envelopes will be hidden throughout Michigan. The envelopes contain four tickets to opening day, four hot dog and soda vouchers, a parking pass, and a $50 gift card. Clues for where to find the envelopes will be posted on the West Michigan Whitecaps social media pages. At the opening game, one of the fans who found the Lucky Envelopes will be selected to come onto the field, and choose two envelopes out of the 20 on display. If the fan picks the two winning envelopes, they’ll win $30,000.

“This is our 30th year of Whitecaps baseball. Three decades of fun, community, experiences,” said West Michigan Whitecaps VP and General Manager Jim Jarecki. “This is generational. People who started coming to games in the 90s are now bringing their kids and grandkids to games. We’re thrilled to be kicking off another season so the community can make memories at LMCU Ballpark.”

The 2023 West Michigan Whitecaps season will begin on Thursday, April 6. More information on the season can be found on the team’s website.

