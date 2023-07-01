West Michigan Tourist Association shares activity ideas for the holiday weekend

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The West Michigan Tourist Association sat down with FOX 17 on zoom to share some ideas for things to do this holiday weekend.

West Michigan Photo Contest

This year’s West Michigan Photo Contest has just kicked off today, and you’re invited to enter your best West Michigan photos for a chance to win some great prizes such as; a free Night's Stay at Crystal Mountain or tickets to the Barn Theatre in Augusta! Your photo could also be published in the 2024 Carefree Travel Guide! You can enter photos that you’ve taken from anywhere in West Michigan, from the southern border, all the way up to Mackinac Island and into the UP. You can find all the prizes and rules on our website, and be sure to send your photos in by July 28th to be entered.

Archival Brewing (2nd Anniversary Party)

Archival Brewing in Belmont is calling all craft beer, mead and cider lovers to their all day weekend Biergarten bash. Help them celebrate their 2nd Anniversary on July 8th with delicious made-from-scratch food specials, specialty beer releases, yard games, live music with Mark Lavengooda and more. The biergarten and pergola-covered seating are wonderful places to bring your family, including your furry friends! So relax, unwind and watch the world go by. It goes without saying that a really good brew will always be on tap.

Battle Creek Field of Flight & Balloon Festival

There’s still time to catch the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, taking place through Tuesday, July 4th. The event is featuring lots of fun activities, from carnival rides and elephant ears, to Pyro demonstrations and the F-22 Raptor Jet. Of course, there will be hot air balloons filling the skies, as well as live music, and amazing demonstrations. They’ll also have fireworks displays light up the sky on both tonight, July 1st and Tuesday, July 4th.