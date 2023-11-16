Walker 6-year-old honored for saving father's life

WALKER, Mich. — A 6-year-old boy from Walker is credited with saving his father’s life during a medical emergency last month.

Chance didn’t fully understand what was happening to his father at the time but knew well enough that something was wrong, the Walker Police Department (WPD) explains.

We’re told Chance dialed 911 on his father’s phone, which police consider a remarkable feat for someone his age.

"Not every 6-year-old knows how to do what Chance did," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

In recognition for his quick thinking, WPD presented Chance with the Citizen Life Saving Award this week.

Chance spent some time with officers — including some who responded to his 911 call — following the award ceremony.

Police say he was also given a tour of the department, along with a well-deserved pizza party!

Chance spent the rest of his day at home to continue his latest LEGO project, WPD adds.

