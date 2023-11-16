Watch Now
Walker 6-year-old honored for saving father's life

401295559_727298209441505_1407076102978578142_n.jpeg
Walker Police Department
401295559_727298209441505_1407076102978578142_n.jpeg
401672834_727298636108129_5006663390787254770_n.jpeg
401722531_727298562774803_4208492669256798127_n.jpeg
402068397_727298202774839_644308269465868856_n.jpeg
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 09:26:42-05

WALKER, Mich. — A 6-year-old boy from Walker is credited with saving his father’s life during a medical emergency last month.

Chance didn’t fully understand what was happening to his father at the time but knew well enough that something was wrong, the Walker Police Department (WPD) explains.

We’re told Chance dialed 911 on his father’s phone, which police consider a remarkable feat for someone his age.

"Not every 6-year-old knows how to do what Chance did," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

In recognition for his quick thinking, WPD presented Chance with the Citizen Life Saving Award this week.

Chance spent some time with officers — including some who responded to his 911 call — following the award ceremony.

Police say he was also given a tour of the department, along with a well-deserved pizza party!

401722531_727298562774803_4208492669256798127_n.jpeg

Chance spent the rest of his day at home to continue his latest LEGO project, WPD adds.

IYGACAB 480X360.png

