Undersheriff Bryan Muir named new Kent County sheriff following unanimous vote, officials say

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WXMI) — There’s a new sheriff in town for residents of Kent County.

Undersheriff Bryan Muir was named the top boss of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Monday following a unanimous vote by the Kent County Appointment Committee.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Kent County Sheriff,” Muir said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank the Appointment Committee for its confidence in me, as well as the many dedicated professionals—past and present—who have helped shape both my career and the Sheriff’s Office.”

Muir replaces Michelle LaJoye-Young, who announced she was retiring from the post last month after a 36-year career with the sheriff’s office. Muir will begin his new role on Oct. 9, 2026, filling the remainder of her term through Dec. 31, 2028, when his role comes up for election.

In a news release, Kent County officials said Muir was the sole applicant for the role and was interviewed by the committee earlier Tuesday. Following the interview, the committee voted unanimously to appoint Muir as sheriff.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Bryan Muir being interviewed by the Kent County Sheriff Appointment Committee.

“It is an honor for the committee to appoint Undersheriff Muir as Kent County’s next sheriff,” said Kent County Prosecutor and Appointment Committee Chair Chris Becker. “He brings extensive knowledge of the Sheriff’s Office, developed through his years of service in a variety of leadership roles throughout the organization.”

Becker said Muir is highly respected by his law enforcement peers across the Mitten State and beyond, and added he has consistently demonstrated the leadership, integrity, and commitment to justice needed to serve the people of Kent County.

“We are confident he will provide strong and steady leadership as the Sheriff’s Office begins this next chapter,” Becker wrote.

Muir said he looked forward to building on LaJoye-Young’s strong foundation and working with members of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, “to continue serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion.”