Tommy's Express offering free car washes at Wyoming location this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express has announced that it will be offering free car washes this weekend (April 14-16) at its Wyoming location.

The car wash is located at 5340 Clyde Park Avenue Southwest, in front of the Hampton Inn. It is the 13th and latest Tommy’s Express location in Michigan.

The free car washes will be available through the end of the business day on Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m.

“Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible!” said Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg. “We are excited to continue our growth in our home state of Michigan and look forward to serving the community of Wyoming.”

