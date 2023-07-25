'This will improve educational outcomes': Rockford schools will implement 18 early-release days this year

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford schools will see a change to their academic calendar in the coming year, adding several early-release days to give educators consistent time to develop and implement effective lesson plans.

For the 2023–24 school year, the district will have 18 early-release days and two slightly longer "half days" in May.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews says the change will allow educators in the district more dedicated time to share what has been effective in their classrooms with others, and to implement what works.

“Teaching is really about implementing instructional strategies in the classroom and then assessing students to see what worked and what didn't work, and then trying to identify new and better approaches,” he told FOX 17 Tuesday.

"Instead of having it be kind of once a month, or once every other month, when they kind of forget about what they were talking about ... they really need that regular time during the school day to work.”

The early-release days will all fall on Wednesdays.

The district launched an online portal where parents can sign up for an after school program their kids can attend on each of the early-release days, able to stay at their own school with care providers until 4:30 p.m. each day.

The cost is $200 for the full school year. Space is limited at each school.

Despite the district's efforts to curtail concerns, some parents are pushing back against the new schedule.

An online petition has been launched, asking the district to reconsider. They had collected just over 215 signatures as of late Tuesday afternoon.

"Although it does inconvenience me, it's the working parents that truly have a reason to be pissed off," one Rockford parent told FOX 17.

"Many of them didn't even get a chance to attend the school board meetings when this decision was made."

Another parent expressed concerns over the schedule creating inconsistencies in the educational environment, particularly after years of dealing with COVID-19.

“From our perspective, this will improve educational outcomes. It will give teachers an opportunity to talk to each other; it will give teachers an opportunity to evaluate their lessons, and whether or not they're effective.”

Rockford goes back to school on Monday, Aug. 21.

Dr. Matthews says this approach is not set in stone for future school years but will be continuously evaluated.

“We think we have a really solid rationale for doing what we're doing," Dr. Matthews said.

"But as we go through, we're going to continue to communicate with our parents; we're going to continue to take feedback, and if there are changes that need to be made, we'll certainly make those.”

