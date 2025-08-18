The Flight and Fall of Goose Goosington, a Comstock Park Library story

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The internet conspiracy theorists and keyboard warriors of the world would like you to believe this story isn't serious. They'd like you to think it's silly.

But it's far too real.

On a hot, midsummer day last month, the librarians at the Comstock Park Library were preparing a room for story time. Then, suddenly, the lights went out. A loud sound tore through rows of books and hushed readers.

"Little did we know at the time, that boom was Mr. Goosington's swan song," said librarian Dave Fletcher.

An adult Canada goose, Goose 'Anthony Edwards' Goosington died when he flew into a nearby power line, causing a small power outage in Comstock Park as he burst into flames, falling to the ground like the feathered Icarus.

"I do want to, here and now, quell the rumors that he will somehow be involved in the rotary barbecue in a couple of weeks," Fletcher said. "That is absolutely not true."

While Mr. Goosington's flock held a private service for their star-crossed friend, a bird who, naturally, loved honking and frozen peas, the library posted a tribute on their Facebook page.

"He will long be remembered as the greatest anchor a flying V ever had. Rest in power(line), king," the post read in part.

In memory, Fletcher also purchased a card bearing the likeness of perhaps the most famous Anthony Edwards, the actor who played the role of Goose in Top Gun.

"He was a good egg," the librarian said about Mr. Goosington. "Definitely could be a silly goose sometimes. Sometimes he could be a serious goose."

If you, too, should feel so moved by the loss of this great goose, Fletcher says there's a place to put your pain.

"In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation, actually, to the library, which is not a request he or his loved ones made. I'm saying that."

These days, Fletcher says libraries face threats from book bans to proposed cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a small, federal agency that supports libraries across the United States.

"We offer so many things for the community," Fletcher said. "Books, movies, music, video games. You can come in, entertain the kids, learn something."

The Comstock Park branch, one of many libraries within the Kent District Library system, also hands out free lunches to students and young adults with disabilities as part of a partnership with Feeding America West Michigan.

If that's not enough, perhaps a silly social media post about the fiery demise of an ill-fated goose will get people to support their local library.

"I think Mr. Goosington probably said it best himself," Fletcher said. "'Honk, honk, honk, honk.' I think it's good to remember that."

Comstock Park Library

