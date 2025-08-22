Sudden limb drop claims Michigan trees during dry, hot summer

WYOMING, Mich. — The weather is sunny and warm. The wind is nowhere to be seen and the branches from your seemingly healthy and strong tree are still falling to the ground.

Why?

Sudden limb drop — also referred to as summer limb drop or sudden branch drop syndrome — could be the cause.

The term refers to when large, healthy-looking tree limbs spontaneously fall in the summer, oftentimes during calm days with nothing more than a light breeze to rustle the leaves.

"In an effort to preserve the tree, the tree will essentially shed its limb and self-prune," said Darin Kiefer, a co-owner of Top Down Tree Service.

"We don't actually, fully know what causes it," said Nate Peters, the other co-owner of the Wyoming-based small business.

This summer, Top Down Tree Service has responded to a sudden limb drop-related call around once a week. They say the season's drought-like conditions have likely contributed to an increase in the problem.

While it's true that sudden limb drop is a relatively mysterious phenomenon, a leading theory is that prolonged dry periods cause branches to become nutrient-poor and brittle, prompting their shedding. Scientists also blame bacterial infections, rapid shifts from dry to wet conditions and also high humidity that can sometimes add an overbearing amount of weight to a tree.

"We get a lot of calls for trees on houses," Peters said. "Really, that's never a good time for anybody."

"There was the one where the customer, luckily, had left their driveway to go to work for the day," Kiefer said. "As they were pulling out, the limb fell right where the car was parked."

Top Down Tree Service says, in particular, red oaks and elms are susceptible to sudden limb drop.

While the phenomenon can't necessarily be prevented, those concerned about trees on their property should call a certified arborist to inspect them. Homeowners should also consider pruning limbs that may be hanging over their house or garage. In some cases, a tree may have to be removed entirely if it's in poor condition.

"Tree work is inherently dangerous," Kiefer said. "Please try to avoid any serious pruning, because it is very dangerous and accidents do happen. Definitely call a professional."

