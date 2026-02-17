State lawmakers introduce bills to lower cost of housing in Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A package of nine bills introduced by state lawmakers are aimed at lowering the cost of housing in Michigan.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group led by a Rep. Kristian Grant (D-Grand Rapids) and Rep. Joe Aragona (R-Clinton Township) discussed the legislation at a construction site in Lansing. Broadly, they said the bills would modernize zoning laws by removing restrictions that often prevent more affordable types of housing from being built.

"We need the people of Michigan to have a roof over their heads, a safe place to raise their families and to go home at night," Rep. Grant said. "A lot of the local laws around housing make that impossible."

What's in the proposed legislation?



Duplex by right

Permits duplexes by right in single-family residential zones within or adjacent to metro areas.

Accessory dwelling units by right Permits duplexes by right on parcels with single-family homes. Caps setbacks at five feet, prohibits additional parking mandates and allows accessory dwelling units to be built on or off-site.



Parking rules

Caps mandatory parking requirements at no more than one space per dwelling unit.



Setback rules

Defines setback requirements in metro areas at 15 feet from the front property line and five feet from the sides and back.



Dwelling size

Caps minimum dwelling size requirements at 500 square feet in metro areas.



Maximum lot size

Caps lot size requirements for single-family homes in metro areas at 2,500 square feet



Development study rules

Creates standards for local governments to follow when requesting studies during the development process.



Protest petition process

Clarifies the local protest petition process to "better reflect community sentiment," according to Rep. Grant, by expanding the petition area to 300 feet while setting a 60% signature threshold.



What do neighbors have to say about the legislation?

A realtor at TJ Homes in Grand Rapids, Tammy Jo Budzynski believes housing prices aren't going to come down anytime soon. This, she says, makes ownership even more important.

"I think if you can position yourself to say it's better to buy than not and if you can change your mindset to secure something to ride [as it increases in price], that's is going to be your best opportunity," she said.

A decade ago, Budzynski said she was helping young families who were earning less than $10 an hour buy homes for $100,000 to $150,000.

"It's not possible now," she said, adding an average home in Grand Rapids now sells for $350,000.

To this end, the realtor says the newly proposed legislation could put people in a position where home ownership is achievable, especially through an accessory dwelling unit or a duplex.

"If you have the right people working for a common goal, anything is possible," she said.

A homeowner from Standale, Cody Raymond says he "wouldn't have an issue" with higher density, more affordable forms of housing in his neighborhood.

"I think people strive for communities like that," he said. "I think too many houses are built too big for the American person and there's empty rooms and houses and no one knows what to do with them."

