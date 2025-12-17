Spencer Township roadway closed after multi-vehicle crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says at least four vehicles and one pedestrian were involved in a crash near Spencer Township at 6:47 A.M. Wednesday, December 17.

Spencer Township | A multi-vehicle crash with injuries is being worked at 18 Mile Rd and Harvard Ave. Harvard Ave is shut down between Harvard and Keller. Please use an alternate route as crews assist patients and investigate. pic.twitter.com/6vtSN4mOvg — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) December 17, 2025

Officials say the crash happened at 18 Mile Road and Harvard Avenue. KCSO says all of the people involved in the crash have minor and moderate injuries, with nothing life threatening.

18 Mile Road between Keller Avenue NE and Harvard Avenue is shut down as crews assist patients and investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube