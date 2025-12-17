Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spencer Township roadway closed after multi-vehicle crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says at least four vehicles and one pedestrian were involved in a crash near Spencer Township at 6:47 A.M. Wednesday, December 17.

Officials say the crash happened at 18 Mile Road and Harvard Avenue. KCSO says all of the people involved in the crash have minor and moderate injuries, with nothing life threatening.

18 Mile Road between Keller Avenue NE and Harvard Avenue is shut down as crews assist patients and investigate.

