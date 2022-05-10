SpartanNash partners with delivery service DoorDash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash is expanding its grocery services by partnering with local commerce platform, DoorDash.

The food solutions company made the announcement Tuesday.

Now, DoorDash will offer on-demand grocery delivery for more than 100 SpartanNash owned stores including Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and more.

“We know our customers’ grocery needs well and have the supply chain and retail footprint to provide strategic service based on their preference.

“This partnership with DoorDash complements our collective strengths and will drive growth across the food ecosystem, from food distribution to eCommerce, to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of SpartanNash.

As part of this partnership, SpartanNash will also serve as a pantry and household item distributor to DoorDash DashMart locations.

This will start in New York City, but plans are in the works to add more locations in the future.

