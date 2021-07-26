SpartanNash celebrates grand opening of new micro-fulfillment center

CALEDONIA, Mich. — SpartanNash hosted a grand opening celebration for its new micro-fulfillment center in Caledonia Monday.

The facility will pack Fast Lane orders for 24 grocery stores in West Michigan, more than doubling current capabilities.

“So, our previous model was we actually got our shoppers to shop your store for that e-commerce option. By bringing it all here, we have a way of operationalizing that is more efficient, we'll pack three to four times as fast in the building like this, that's going to allow us to spread that window out and get us better service to our customers and do it in a more economical way,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam.

Once the center is fully operational it'll be able to pack more than 1,000 orders every day.

Monday's grand opening also marked Fast Lane's four-year anniversary.

SpartanNash says that since 2017 the service has fulfilled nearly 1 million orders.

