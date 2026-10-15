KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A son has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his mother at a home in Algoma Township in Kent County on Thursday morning.

See the latest update from Kent County Reporter Sam Landstra in the video below

Son in custody after allegedly shooting & killing mom in Kent County on Thursday morning

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. int he area of 14 Mile Rd. and Pine Island Drive. The suspect was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the shooting.

This is the second shooting investigation this week involving a mother and son.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

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