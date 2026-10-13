One dead, woman hurt after shooting at Sparta apartment complex, police say

SPARTA, Mich. — One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Sparta.

Editor’s Note: This story contains information about a suspected murder-suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential support available 24/7. In an emergency, call 911.

Officers with the Sparta Police Department responded to a reported shooting at apartments in the 300 block of S. Union Street NW at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police believe the suspected shooter nonfatally shot a woman before then fatally shooting himself. The victim then made her way to the apartment office where she was able to get help, police chief Andrew Berg said. Officers treated her at the office before she was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said multiple shots were reported. A corner apartment unit was taped off, and police said they believe that either the victim or the suspected shooter lived in that unit. The suspect's body remained at the scene while investigators processed evidence, officials said.

Officials confirmed that despite online speculation, a nearby business was not involved. Multiple school buildings, including a middle school, are also located near the scene of the shooting, police said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and is searching the area for evidence and property damage.