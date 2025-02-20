PREVIEW: Upgrades, promotions coming to GameTime Fun Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps is giving us a first look at the upgrades coming to GameTime Fun Park.

Formerly known as AJ’s Family Fun Center, the park was given a new a logo to reflect some of the activities in store.

“We’re so excited to tie in GameTime fun with the ballpark experience for groups and private events,” says Dan Morrison, vice president of sales. “If you’ve got a group coming to a ballgame, what better place to meet beforehand than a go-kart track? Get your blood pumping, then take the quick walk across the parking lot to enjoy a thrilling Whitecaps game. Our sales team is equipped to handle all the legwork ahead of time, allowing you and your group to have a relaxed, fun-filled day.”

Upgrades include a revamped go-kart track that merges existing tracks into one large course. The karts themselves have also been updated with improved performance and safety features.

We’re told sweeping changes to the mini-golf course are also in progress, along with new signs and outdoor tents around the park’s exterior.

The Whitecaps also previewed some of the promotions coming to GameTime Fun Park. Those include “unlimited attraction wristbands” beginning in April, which will be held Mondays through Thursdays. Every Thursday, hot dogs will only cost $1.

Officials say they are also planning sensory hours for guests who would benefit from them.

Visit GameTime Fun Park’s website for more information.

