Popular Grand Rapids restaurant to open Ada location this fall

GRAND RAPIDS/ADA, Mich. — The Garage Bar & Grill will open a new location in Ada this fall, according to the restaurant.

We’re told Kevin Farhat, the establishment’s owner, made the announcement alongside Third Coast Development.

The restaurant is slated to open at 518 Ada Drive.

“We are excited to bring the popular Garage Bar & Grill concept to Ada,” says Farhat. “We have great friends from the Ada area who frequent our downtown Grand Rapids location, and we know there is great energy in expanding the dining and nightlife in the Ada Village area, so we can’t wait to open our garage doors and get involved.”

We’re told the new building will include a new wraparound seating area and an open-air patio, seating a total of 158 patrons inside and outside.

