Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street.

We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage.

No one was hurt, according to KPD.

Authorities say no one is in custody but the public is not believed to be in danger.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

