Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood

Kentwood Police Cruiser
FOX 17
File photo of Kentwood police cruiser.
Kentwood Police Cruiser
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 09:16:06-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street.

We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage.

No one was hurt, according to KPD.

Authorities say no one is in custody but the public is not believed to be in danger.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered