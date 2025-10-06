PINKN' PATCH: Grand Rapids nonprofit now onboarding breast cancer patients

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Pinkn' Patch, a Grand Rapids nonprofit that plans to offer simple services to breast cancer patients and their families, is ready to get to work.

Whether it be cleaning, laundry or lawn care, if a household has a chore than needs to be done, Pinkn' Patch will coordinate the service and cover the expenses up to a certain point.

Additionally, service providers can choose to volunteer or be paid for their work.

"I feel like I can help people," said Scott Packer, the founder of Pinkn' Patch who, for the past three falls, has painted and sold pink pumpkins in an effort to get the nonprofit off the ground.

"I just feel like I had an idea that is tangible and people enjoy it," he said.

On October 1, the Pinkn' Patch website and app began onboarding breast cancer patients, who will be able to receive services as soon as November 1.

"Proud to still be here," said Packer, who hopes to offer to families $150 of free services each month. "When we when we help that first family, then it'll be real."

In 2023, Pinkn' Patch set a goal to paint and sell 20,000 pumpkins for breast cancer support, but a burglary at its Grand Rapids warehouse, in addition to a business model that "was really not possible," meant it had no money left over to put toward its charitable cause.

"You wonder how many amazing, beautiful ideas go by the wayside because of misfortune or evil," Packer told FOX 17 at the time.

Grand Rapids Painting supplies stolen from Pinkn' Patch warehouse, putting nonprofit at risk Sam Landstra

Now, two years later, the services he set out to provide are ready to be offered.

"It's so much more than that," said Sandra Swanson, a breast cancer survivor and a high school classmate of Packer's. "It's more than just financial, it's the emotional support that goes along with it. Just knowing someone out there cares for you and is willing to support you and help you."

On a Wednesday afternoon — the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — Swanson and Packer painted pumpkins at Lucas Howard Group in Cascade Township.

"We're supporting people in need, women in need, and supporting those items that are not covered by insurance," Swanson said.

Pop-up events such as this, where local business or groups purchase an assortment of pumpkins for painting, are one of several ways Pinkn' Patch raises money.

In addition to offering your professional services through Pinkn' Patch, you can support the nonprofit by participating in Pinkn' Prize, a pumpkin decorating contest where more than $7,500 in cash and prizes will be awarded, or by attending the Pinkn’ Prize Celebration on Wednesday, October 13 at the Grand Rapids Grand Prix.

"There are a lot of groups out there, but none of them have pink pumpkins," Packer said.

To offer or apply for services through Pinkn Patch, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube