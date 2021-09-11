Phone lines down at Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety’s phone lines are down Friday evening and out of service.

That means the department can’t receive incoming calls or make outgoing calls, according to a news release.

Residents can still call 911 for any emergency call for police or fire service while the department works with its phone provider to fix the issue.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are hopeful that our phone service is restored quickly,” the department said. “We will let you know when the phone lines are working again in the proper manner.”