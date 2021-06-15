'Overwhelming and unreal': Kent Co. woman wins $866,890 lottery jackpot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After playing the same set of numbers for years, a Kent County woman won an $866,890 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

“My husband and I like to play the Fantasy 5 game and always play the same sets of numbers,” said the lucky player. “The day after the drawing, he checked the numbers and recognized them right away. He called me and was acting very strange. When I asked what was wrong, he said: ‘I think we won some money.’

The 47-year-old woman matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 10 drawing with a ticket she bought at the Speedway gas station on Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming.

“Winning such a large Lottery prize is overwhelming and unreal. I feel like I have been losing my mind the past few days because I still can’t believe it’s real,” the player said.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, says she plans to use her winnings to pay bills, fix up her home and go on vacation.

