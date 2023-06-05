Outdoor water restrictions announced for Lowell residents

LOWELL, Mich. — Outdoor water restrictions are now in place for municipal customers in Lowell and Lowell Charter Township.

The city and township announced Monday that an odd-even outdoor water restriction for municipal customers is in effect now through September 30.

The restrictions serve to help minimize the burden on the city’s water treatment plant. The new restriction was prompted by a recent double-digit spike in water demand due to the recent dry, hot weather and the township’s continuing growth, officials said.

According to officials, outdoor water is allowed for properties in the city and township with an address that ends in an odd number on odd days. Outdoor watering is allowed for properties that end in an even number on even days of the month.

“With recent demand, our water treatment plant is pushing the limit on the amount of water it can produce,” Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said. “Because outdoor watering makes up a significant portion of this consumption, we are asking our community to partner with us as we take proactive steps to avoid an outright ban on landscape irrigation.

“This is a necessary step to ensure we can continue to provide reliable water service to our customers.”

The restrictions only apply to outdoor watering and do not affect water used for drinking and bathing purposes.

